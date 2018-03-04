Donnie Wahlberg busted out some classic New Kids on the Block moves when photographers outside of Katsuya Hollywood called him out.

Veg/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

According to a Page Six eyewitness, Wahlberg, 48, "was getting into his [SUV] and was closing his door as they challenged him. He jumped back [out] and proceeded to dance to 'The Right Stuff.'"

No word as to whether wife, Jenny McCarthy, was present to enjoy the impromptu performance.

The source added that the "Saw" films star then "took a camera and started filming the paparazzi. Everyone was loving it."

WENN

Page Six also reported that Larry David was at the same restaurant, dining with a group which included Jon Hamm and Doc Rivers. Wonder if they caught the show?