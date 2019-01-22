Donny Osmond was uninjured after a minor car accident in Utah in which he ran into a tree on Martin Luther King Day.

The singer's car, however, looked a little worse for wear.

Ken McKay/ITV/REX/Shutterstock

On Monday, Donny, 61, posted a photo to Instagram that showed him giving a thumbs down while his banged up white car could be seen behind him. An employee of an area body shop, clearly seeing a few dollar signs, gave a thumbs up sign, thrusting a little humor into the situation.

"It's snowing like crazy here in Utah, and guess who decided to hit a tree?," Donny captioned the image. "Luckily no one was hurt. Jackie at Martin's Collision said she will help me out. Thanks Jackie! #mlkday2019."

Donny also posted the image to Twitter, prompting "Touched by an Angel" actress Roma Downey to write, "O no thank goodness you ok Donny."

So far, 2019 hasn't exactly been a banner year for Donny, as he had shoulder surgery on Jan. 4 and was forced to wear a sling.

"Turns out dancing accidents aren't so convenient after all," he captioned a photo of himself recovering at home after the procedure. "I'm home after a successful shoulder surgery and settling in for some serious #RestandRecovery. My only complaint about the day: my doctor gave me the cold shoulder."