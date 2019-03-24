One day after Dr. Dre and his daughter, Truly, boasted about her acceptance into University of Southern California "all on her own," both father and daughter have taken down their posts.

The Instagram posts were seen as a direct shot at the college admissions scandal that has ensnarled Lori Loughlin, Felicity Huffman and 48 others.

"My daughter got accepted into USC all on her own. No jail time!!!' the rapper wrote alongside a photo of him and Truly posing with her certificate of admission.

Several celebs commented positively about the post.

On her Instagram Story, Truly said, "All my hard work paid off. I'm going to film school."

Many media outlets noted the Dre is essentially USC royalty, as his post came six years after he and record producer Jimmy Iovine made a $70 million donation to the university to establish the Jimmy Iovine and Andre Young Academy for Arts, Technology and the Business of Innovation.

Since the college admissions scandal was unveiled, USC has been the most implicated school.

Prosecutors claim the scam involved parents cheating to get their children into prestigious colleges and universities.

According to reports, parents paid a California businessman to help get their children into their desired school. The man would eventually funnel the money to an SAT or ACT administrator or a college athletic coach, report said. In some cases a proctor would secretly correct incorrect answers on college admissions tests.