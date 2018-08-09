Drake is one of the hottest rappers on the planet, but his act is quite literally going nowhere… at least physically.

The rapper's tour bus was towed away from a hotel parking lot in Kansas City, Missouri, early Thursday morning, according to TMZ.

James Gourley/BPI/REX/Shutterstock

The reason for the transportation snafu isn't totally known, as there were apparently no citations or warrants connected to the bus, police confirmed. TMZ noted that it could be related to a repossession, as repo companies don't have to notify authorities.

Drake and his crew were staying at the hotel when the bus was taken away at 3 a.m. on Aug. 9.

The "God's Plan" rapper's rep said Drake doesn't own the bus but is simply renting it for the upcoming tour, so he's not in the wrong at all. The fault would lie with the bus company if there is a money discrepancy.

Taylor Hill / FilmMagic

Drake and Migos kick off one of the most highly anticipated tours of the year on Aug. 10 in Kansas City. After that, they motor up to Minnesota -- that is, if the wheels on the bus do indeed go 'round and 'round.