Dua Lipa was forced to stop her Denver concert mid-show due to health risks on Tuesday night.

The "IDGAF" singer had performed three songs before breaking down into tears, telling the crowd she needed to end the show to avoid "permanent" damage to her ears. She explained that she had contracted an ear infection earlier in the week.

Amy Harris/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

"I really tried to push through for this show, I wanted to give you guys a really good show," she told the crowd on June 26. "I feel so bad for letting you guys down because I can't possibly or physically do it, and this is not the kind of show I want to give you guys. So I'm so, so, so sorry but I'm not going to continue tonight."

She promised to return to Denver in the future to finish the concert.

After the sudden stoppage, Dua took to social media to address her fans.

"I've had an ear infection for the last couple of days, I thought I would be able to pull through but it was quite painful and I was advised that if I carried on I could cause permanent damage to my ear," she wrote. "I feel so sad to have disappointed you guys. I really wanted to make it through the show for you. Please hold on to your tickets, I am working on rescheduling the show."

Dua added that she will be "in bed" for a few days to recover.