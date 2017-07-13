In 2013, Duchess Kate desperately wanted to attend the Wimbledon final at the All England Lawn Tennis Club, but she was told in no uncertain terms that she was "definitely not" going.

The person who told her that: her doctor.

At the time, Kate was due to give birth to Prince George, who was born just two weeks after the Wimbledon final, which was won by Andy Murray.

"I was very heavily pregnant," she told Sue Barker in a candid BBC documentary. "I wrote to him [Murray] afterwards saying sorry for not being there."

Kate's affinity for tennis is well known. She and her husband, Prince William, often attend Wimbledon in the Royal Box. They even built a tennis court at their Anmer Hall home.

"Being able to go into Wimbledon and be part of an amazing atmosphere is special," Kate said, adding that she wonders if she could have had a career in tennis.

"[Tennis] inspires young people including myself," she said. "Every time Wimbledon is on I am thinking, 'Yes, I could do the same' and get out the racket. Sadly, not the same results."

Watching the game was a ritual growing up, she said, which makes it somewhat devastating when she can't attend Wimbledon, arguably tennis' biggest event.

"I have watched Wimbledon, that was very much part of my growing up," she said. "Roger [Federer] is my mother's heartthrob. I don't think she will mind me saying that! I think he probably knows that too."

Roger was actually a guest at Pippa Middleton's wedding.

Tennis is a family affair for the Middleton family, but that doesn't mean that they don't make mistakes when it comes to it's famous faces.

"My father is not going to appreciate this but we were walking past Tim Henman and had just seen [Pete] Sampras play," she said. "My dad said 'Hi Pete.' I was mortified."