Speculation has been rampant about what Duchess Meghan and Prince Harry will do next in the wake of a January announcement confirming that they're exiting their roles as senior members of Britain's royal family this spring.

DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS / POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Now comes word that Meghan has booked her first gig. According to Page Six, the former actress and "Suits" star will be returning to television.

The New York Post's gossip column reported on Feb. 1 that, per a source close to the production team, the Duchess of Sussex will be making appearances on "I Do, Redo" -- a Canadian reality show about second weddings. The series stars Meghan's best friend, Toronto-based stylist Jessica Mulroney, whose three children took part in Meghan's second wedding when the California native married Harry in Windsor, England, in 2018.

The source told Page Six that Meghan's guest spots on the show -- which will air on CTV in Canada and stream internationally on Netflix, which is co-producing it with Canadian company Bell Media -- will be "sporadic." However, CTV has since denied the report, tweeting on Feb. 1, "As confirmed to @PageSix yesterday, the Duchess of Sussex does not appear in upcoming @CTV series I Do, Redo." A palace source also told People magazine that the report is "categorically untrue."

George Pimentel / WireImage

In its story, the New York Post explained that multiple calls and emails to two companies -- one in Toronto, one in New York City -- involved in producing Jessica's show have yet to be returned. A Toronto-based publicist working on the series would not comment on Meghan but did confirm that filming on the show is not complete and that an air date has not been set.

According to a press release, Page Six further reported, the show's 10 30-minute episodes will revisit "first-time wedding disasters before re-making the wedding dreams of 10 devoted couples." After the series was announced, Jessica -- a talented stylist who's married to the son of a former Canadian prime minister -- took to social media to write that she feels "so blessed that I can show the world a side of myself that truly inspires me. A side of the wedding industry that has never been shown on television."

Ben Stansall / Pool / AFP / Getty Images

In December, she posted the first promotional photo for the series and captioned it, "This is really happening.... OMG. All the hard work.. finally seeing the light. What do you think of our first promo shot? Hoping 2020 is going to be something special. #idoredo #netflix #ctv."

Page Six added that Jessica has shared some Instagram photos of herself traveling with a crew in Florida, Connecticut and the Caribbean as she works on the show.

It was reported earlier in January that Meghan recently secured a deal with Disney to do a voiceover for an upcoming project in exchange for a donation to a wildlife charity that she and Harry support.