ICYMI: Royals news you need to know for January 2020

Get caught up on all the royals news you might have missed in January 2020 -- from birthday celebrations and funerals to deeply personal speeches and striking new photos, plus much more... though there's one story that's dominated headlines like no other royals news has in years: Early in the month, just days after they returned to Britain following a six-week break in Canada where they sought to regroup following a challenging year full of scrutiny and criticism, Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan announced unprecedented plans to step back as senior members of the British royal family and become financially independent, yet continue to serve the queen. Negotiations and crisis talks followed at an unusually rapid pace and 10 days later, Queen Elizabeth II reluctantly approved what the British media has dubbed "Megxit" -- though the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were ultimately unable to secure the half-in, half-out arrangement they wanted. Keep reading for all the details on all the major beats of this ongoing story, plus more key news concerning British and global royals for January 2020...

RELATED: All the royal birthdays and anniversaries in January