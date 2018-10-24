They don't call her the "Rebel Duggar" for nothing!

While many of Amy Duggar's famous cousins have caught baby fever (after all, they are Duggars!) she and her husband, Dillon King, aren't planning on welcoming a child in the immediate future.

"I didn't want to limit myself by just getting pregnant right off the bat and not exploring the rest of what my life could be," Amy told Radar Online.

Getty Images North America

Her cousins are rather different, as Jinger, Kendra and Joy-Anna Duggar all welcomed children this year.

Amy, who is on the verge of opening a boutique called 3130, does plan to become a mother, but in due time.

"Babies are on our brain for sure," she said. "I want to be settled. I think it's boutique, and then a baby."

She continued, "I also wanted to have this really great foundation with my husband so that when my baby turns 18 years old I'm not learning how to love my husband all over again."