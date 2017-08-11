No bull! The ink that for so long went hand in hand with The Rock is now nothing but a memory. All it took was 22 hours.

Lewis/StarPix/REX/Shutterstock

In what he calls the "Evolution of the Bull," Dwayne Johnson covered up his fairly infamous bull tattoo, something he's had since he was a WWE superstar -- it's essentially been his logo.

The "Ballers" star took to Instagram earlier in the week to explain why he was covering up his brahma bull, which the help of celebrity tattoo artist Nikko Hurtado .

"I've engrained this bull in my DNA for two decades. My core. Humbly, it's also become a symbol of strength, resilience, heart, power and defiance to so many people around the world. I got this tattoo when I was just a kid. Now I need it to reflect me as a man," he said.

"All my ink is a rite of passage and spiritual and the MANA (power and spirit) has to be right before we begin. Mana is strong with world renowned Nikko. We talked for hours about the man I am today, compared to who I once was. And who I'll always be.

"We all desire to grow and evolve. The mana is right.. let the blood and pain begin," he wrote.

On Aug. 11, The Rock then showed off the finished product.

"After 3 sessions and 22hrs of tattooing with world renowned @NikkoHurtado, the story's almost done.. Every detail is a reflection of my own personal history," he said. "From the cracks and heavy damage in the bone representing life's hard lessons I've learned over the years. Just like scars and wrinkles - I'm so grateful to have 'em because they're earned. To the horns, not pointing up or out to the side, but pointing straight ahead representing relentless energy and forward progress."

He continued, "The core and anchor of this image is in the eye. Look closely and you'll find the life, energy, power and you'll feel the MANA (spirit). The eye tells the story of a disruptive positive energy always ready to dent the universe."

"Depending on the light and angle, sometimes the energy's subtle and sometimes it's glaring. But it's always alive and ready to disrupt the universe and love and protect my family and all things I love with intense passion and gratitude," he wrote. "Cheers to living, learning, evolving and growing. And to the positive disrupters ready to dent the universe."

RIP, brahma bull.