Can you smell what The Rock is cooking, er, baking?

Movie star Dwayne Johnson has confessed that he would love to be on the beloved food competition show "The Great British Bake Off" (which is known in America as "The Great British Baking Show").

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

"I don't really get that much time for TV with a busy work schedule and three kids, but I always try and make time for 'The Great British Bake Off,'" The Rock told Britain's Daily Star.

"Baking is something I am really fascinated by, mainly because I love to eat the finished product," he explained. "Pies, brownies, cheesecake -- that is what I eat on my cheat days."

The show -- which recently underwent a talent change and now only features one original cast member, chef Paul Hollywood, among its expert judges and hosts -- has a celebrity spin-off version that aims to raise money for charities including Stand Up to Cancer. That's what Dwayne could see himself doing if he had the chance.

Ken McKay/ITV/REX/Shutterstock

"I would do 'Celebrity Bake Off' if I wasn't shooting a movie -- especially if it was for charity," the actor -- who's currently shooting Disney's "Jungle Cruise" movie with Brits Emily Blunt and Jack Whitehall -- said. "Hopefully, I'd do well -- but if not, I could just kick somebody's a--."

Last year, The Rock told the Daily Star Sunday that he has "an ambition nobody knows about. And that is that I want my own bakery."

He's notorious for his disciplined diet and workout schedule, but he also insists that he has to have a cheat day to keep himself going. And he makes sure he takes full advantage of his break from his strict diet when he has the chance.

"Swipe left and witness the double main-eventer of cheat meals while I get my Netflix fix," he captioned a photo slideshow of a decadent sushi, cookies and organic peanut butter cheat day he enjoyed earlier this summer. "6pm - the succulent sushi 🍣 train rolls thru and right into my belly. 11pm - homemade cheatin' chocolate chip cookies 🍪 with a one-way ticket to Holy Moses heaven by smearing peanut butter on every cookie before I destroy them. I know how to party. Hard. #DontCheatYourself #TreatYourself #EpicCheatMeal #AkaFoodPornSunday."

In June, Dwayne shared a photo of one of his other favorite cheat meals -- pancakes!

"It's on - Sunday cheat meal. Chocolate chip banana pancakes, syrup, peanut butter and @aliwong [comedy special on Netflix]. Very funny and talented chick. Highly recommend! And I'll have my usual post cheat meal carb coma/sugar sweats by 2am tonight. Everyone wins," he captioned the snapshot.