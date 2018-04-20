Dwayne Johnson surprised a teenage girl who asked him to prom — although he had to decline the invitation because of work, he did the next best thing by inviting her to his latest film, hijacking her school's intercom system and giving her a shoutout.

Earlier this week, a Minnesota teenager named Katie Kelzenberg publicly asked Dwayne to prom, while dressed as The Rock in that infamous fanny pack picture.

On April 20, the wrestler-turned-actor posted a video to Instagram to tell Katie that he couldn't attend because he's filming a movie in Hawaii.

"I was so impressed by this young lady's charm and confidence to even ask me (ladies always get shy in front of me) that I had to do something special. I decided to rent out an entire theater (capacity 232 seats) in her town so Katie and her closest 232 friends and family can enjoy a special screening of RAMPAGE. And all the free popcorn, candy and soda high school kids can consume! You're money's no good Katie... everything is on Uncle DJ," he wrote alongside his video.

The Rock also took over Stillwater Area High School's morning announcement on April 20 as a way to surprise Katie. A video of Katie, also posted to The Rock's Instagram, shows her shocked upon hearing his voice over the school's intercom.

The teen can be seen getting emotional.

"I'll take happy tears 😭 all day," Dwayne commented on the video. "Here's my surprise morning greeting to the students of Stillwater Area High School in Minnesota.

He continued, "I'm a lucky lucky man to have such amazing fans like Katie, and moments like this will always be the best and coolest part of my job. Her reaction is everything when she hears me say her name!"