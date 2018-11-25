Dwayne Johnson usually calls South Florida home. But in recent weeks, the pro wrestler-turned-Hollywood heavyweight has been living in merry old England as he shoots "Hobbs & Shaw," his "Fast & Furious" spin-off film with Jason Statham.

Though The Rock is dealing with far grayer and colder weather than he's used to, he's coping quite well. He hasn't had to give up his creature comforts -- like a well-stocked home gym -- plus he's been living in the lap of luxury with girlfriend Lauren Hashian and their two young daughters, Jasmine, 2, and Tiana, 7 months.

Britain's The Sun newspaper reports that The Rock is renting the same house in Richmond, a little town in Southwest London, that Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie secured for their brood in 2012. (Neighbors reportedly include Tom Hardy.)

The property is incredible. It features a cinema with oversized pink seating, two swimming pools (one indoor, one outdoor), nine bedrooms, five reception rooms (Brit-speak for living rooms), a tennis court, quarters for staff and a home gym.

But that gym isn't really something The Rock needs because, The Sun reports, he's brought his own personalized gym -- he calls it the Iron Paradise -- with him. The incredible workout mecca, which contains 40,000 pounds of equipment, travels with him to every film set and in this case has been set up under an enormous white tent on the grounds of his rented mansion where it's always ready to welcome Dwayne for his daily 5 a.m. workouts (which included a brutal leg day after Thanksgiving).

Since he's been in London, Dwayne and daughter Jasmine have been riding horses on the rented property. "Good Thanksgiving hang with Rusty at the crib here in London. This ol' boy's a genuine star as he was Russell Crowe's horse in one of my favorite films, GLADIATOR as well as ROBIN HOOD," Dwayne captioned a pic of himself on Rusty in his backyard.

The Rock celebrated Thanksgiving itself in London and noted that it's the first time he has not been in his native country for the American holiday. "This Thanksgiving was a unique one," he explained in a photo of his roasted turkey, "in that it was the first time I've ever not been back home in the U.S. of A. But here in London, we still cooked and laid out a big, sweet spread to give our thanks and boundless gratitude for our loved ones."

Afterward, Dwayne saw "Hamilton" in town. "And I am not throwing away my shot. To close out our Thanksgiving, @laurenhashianofficial took me to see @hamiltonmusical here in London. She had seen it multiple times and this was my FIRST TIME (I know, but I'm a very busy dude;) seeing this extraordinary and iconoclastic piece of art," The Rock explained on Instagram.

But he quickly went back to work: On Nov. 24, Dwayne was seen on the "Hobbs & Shaw" set in London alongside Jason as well as co-stars Vanessa Kirby and Idris Elba.