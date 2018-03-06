Dwayne Johnson took to Instagram on Tuesday to publicly thank emergency personnel after a "scary" incident involving his 2-year-old daughter, Jasmine.

The actor didn't specify what happened, but said the little tyke is fine now.

"Things got a lil' hairy this weekend," he captioned a video on March 6. "Thank you LAFD first responders & UCLA medical team. We're grateful to you all and if you ever need anything, I got your back."

The Rock continued his praise in the video, which he filmed from the gym.

He told fellow parents, "I would never want [this] to happen to any of you guys out there."

Dwayne said he and his girlfriend Lauren Hashian were in the emergency room all night on Saturday.

"I just want to say thank you to everyone that was involved, so caring and compassionate and responsive," he said, specifically calling out "the 911 operator who was on the phone who was extremely calm with me, walking me thru some processes."

He also praised the Los Angeles Fire Department and the UCLA hospital medical staff.

Many of the The Rock's social media followers wondered what happened to Jasmine.

"To all you mommies and daddies out there, you know when emergencies like this happen I just highly recommend that you stay as clam and as focused as possible, because our little babies energetically they pick up on what we're putting out, especially in times of stress," he said. "So, again, LAFD and UCLA medical team, thank you guys so, so much."