Dwayne Johnson flexed his vocal muscles in honor of his daughter's 6-month birthday on Wednesday, but his adorable little tot, Tiana Gia, wasn't exactly swooning.

In an Instagram photo posted on Wednesday, The Rock sang, "Happy birthday to you / happy birthday to you / happy 6-month birthday, dear Tiana Gia / happy birthday to you."

At the end of the song, Tiana made a face, all-but indicating that she wasn't really into the song.

"'I just want breast milk!'" the star mimicked, adding, "Yeah, don't we all."

He action star captioned the video, "Happy 6 month Birthday to our lil' disrupter, Tiana Gia. We're a family of non-traditionalists so we celebrate everything."

Kristina Bumphrey/REX/Shutterstock

This is hardly the first time Dwayne has sung to his little girl. Typically, she responds in a memorable way, as well. Earlier this month, the former wrestler shared an image of the little one in his arms. The image seemed soothing, but the caption told a different story.

"Me: Come here baby, daddy's gonna sing to you. Tiana Gia: Falls fast asleep by the time daddy sings the 2nd verse," he said, while describing the sequence of events. "Me: Good Lord my honey coated gravel voice is effective. I'm feelin' very good about myself right now. Tiana Gia: Proceeds to poo.. BIG."

He said he was then "questioning how I should interpret this entire emasculating situation."

Keep singing, Rocky!