After months of rumors, E! has confirmed that Scott Disick will get his own reality TV series focused on flipping houses.

"Flip It Like Disick" will premiere this summer and will include eight episodes.

KCR/REX/Shutterstock

The father of three has been quietly involved in real estate for the latter half of the decade, but his passion project will now take center stage. E! announced that Lord Disick will work alongside former pop singer-turned-interior designer Willa Ford and business partner Benny Luciano. Kris Jenner will serve as one of the executive producers.

Scott flipped his first house five years ago and has since worked on home projects for his friends and family, including his children's playhouse at ex Kourtney Kardashian's home.

"I'm excited to bring fans a new series that shows what I'm really passionate about professionally, which is flipping real estate and doing crazy and impressive renovations on celebrity homes," Scott said in a statement. "E! has never had a show like this before. It's a bit different than viewers are used to seeing, but I think they will be both entertained and inspired by my team."

George Pimentel / WireImage

The series has been rumored for some time, with Scott teasing the project last summer.

"I guess it's cool that people will be able to see something that's a little bit different, and it's cool for me because it's something I'm passionate about," he told People magazine last July.

XactpiX/Splash News

On "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" last year, Scott also spoke about his passion for real estate.

"Scott is making some really good improvements in his life and he is natural at flipping houses," Khloe Kardashian said. "So I think this is a good use of his time."

"Scott Disick is funny, unpredictable and unfiltered," E! Executive Vice President of Development and Production Amy Introcaso-Davis said in a statement on Tuesday. "Fans of Scott on 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' will get to see another side of him in 'Flip It Like Disick,' as an entrepreneur and design guru, leading his talented and opinionated team through difficult design challenges that result in astonishing reveals."