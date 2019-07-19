Eddie Murphy is reportedly in talks with Netflix about a stand-up special that would make the comedian a very, very rich man.

Chelsea Lauren/REX/Shutterstock

TMZ reported that the actor has been locked in talks with Netflix for "an undisclosed number of comedy specials." The streaming company is looking at potentially shelling out $70 million for the specials, the report claimed.

That massive number, TMZ points out, is on par with other comedians who have inked Netflix deals — David Chappelle got $60 million for his three stand-up specials, while Chris Rock got $40 million for two specials.

Chelsea Lauren/Variety/Shutterstock

Eddie has not done stand-up comedy for several years, but indicated that he's itching to get back in front of the open mic.

While appearing on Jerry Seinfeld's new "Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee" episode, Eddie said, "I'm going to do it again," speaking of stand-up comedy.

"You know that you not doing stand-up drives people crazy — you know that, right?" Jerry said.

While cruising around with the "Seinfeld" star, Eddie added that the late Don Rickles urged him to get back to stand-up comedy just a few months before he passed away in April 2017.

"Everything just has to be right," Eddie said. "You have to get up there and start working out. [I] still gotta go to the comedy club."