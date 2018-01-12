Eddie Redmayne is an Oscar-winning actor, so it's no surprise that he gets invited to swanky parties that common folk can only dream about. In a new interview with BBC's Radio 2, he recalled the most "terrifying" party he'd ever been to ... It was at Madonna's house.

Tony Oudot/WENN

That particular party occurred on the evening that he won the Oscar for his role in "The Theory Of Everything" in 2015. Eddie brought his wife, Hannah Bagshawe, along with him.

"After the Oscars there are all these different after parties, and the last, most terrifying one is up at Madonna's house," he said, via MailOnline. "And you go up in about seven different cars and they check passports and all this… And there's no press, so everyone can relax. And there's the extraordinary experience of watching Beyoncé dance to Beyoncé."

Frank Trapper / Corbis via Getty Images

Eddie said he was drinking heavily, but remembers everything in detail.

"I got very drunk and Mark Ronson was DJing. And it got to 2AM or 3AM and it got to the point where they were saying 'this is the last song,'" he said. "And we were really getting into the thick of it and my wife went up and said 'please don't stop, my husband's just won an Oscar!' And so he played a couple more songs!"

Oh, to be a fly on the wall at Madonna's house on Oscar night 2015.