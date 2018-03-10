Elizabeth Hurley has turned to social media seeking any information that might help in finding out what happened to her nephew, who was violently attacked in London on Thursday, March 8.

The 48-year-old "Royals" star took to her Twitter to share that model Miles Hurley, 21, was stabbed multiple times in South West London reportedly following an altercation with a stranger.

"My 21 year old nephew was repeatedly stabbed in a brutal attack in London on Thursday night," the Estée Lauder model tweeted. "The police & hospital are being fantastic. Thank you for all your messages. It is an appalling time for him & our family. The police will be appealing for witnesses."

A source added to The Sun, "His family feared the worst. Fortunately it seems the knife missed his vital organs."

Miles is the son of Hurley's older sister, Kate Curran, 54. Elizabeth cut short a promotional tour in the United States to rush back to London to support her family.

People magazine reported that in addition to Miles, another man was found on the scene with knife wounds and is in the hospital recovering, where "their conditions are described as not life-threatening or life-changing," according to officers.

Another source added: "They are believed to have been attacked by a group of males who got out of a vehicle and assaulted them before fleeing the scene."

The young model, who has worked for names such as Dolce & Gabbana and Cavalli, has much praise his famous aunt: "I'm really close to my aunt and she's very supportive of everything I do. The best advice she has given me is just to enjoy myself, work hard and be nice to everybody," he's said.