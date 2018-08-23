Elizabeth Hurley's flirty new swimming video has got the Internet totally mesmerized and caught up in her tease!

The viral Instagram clip shows the 52-year-old model taking a dip in the pool sans bikini top while on vacation in Greece. "The Royals" star is seen splashing around in the water wearing nothing but a small white bathing suit bottom.

"Attempting to swim off the calories," she captioned the playful post on Thursday, Aug. 23.

She manages to keep her upper body covered with her arms, but fans are still going wild over the provoking video and calling her out for being quite the tease.

"This woman is absolutely gorgeous," one user commented. "But she is forever teasing us. Why don't you throw us a bone give us a little something?"

Aside from being labeled a "tease," a ton of others wondered about who could be behind the camera lens and how many takes it took to capture the moment without revealing too much.

Ironically, Liz has her own line of swimwear called Elizabeth Hurley Beach, but we guess that doesn't mean she's required to be suited up at all times.

She has, however, been sharing pictures while on holiday sporting other pieces from her new collection that cover a lot more body surface.

This actually isn't the first time Elizabeth has struck up a comment frenzy on social media.

Opinions rolled in when she posted a busty photograph with her son, Damian Hurley, for his 16th birthday back in April. "Happy birthday to my little prince," she captioned the mother-son shot.

Many criticized her revealing ensemble as "embarrassing" and "creepy," while some snapped back at the haters for just being jealous.

Either way, it's clear that she Liz knows exactly how to get the web's undivided attention and bottom line, it's hard to argue how amazing she looks.