Even though Elizabeth Olsen stars in the upcoming "Avengers: Infinity War," the Marvel world still remains mysterious. In fact, despite starring in the flick, she doesn't even know what happens in the movie!

The actress was chatting with Stephen Colbert on Aug. 3 when he joked that it was a superhero evening on the show.

SilverHub/REX/Shutterstock

"The Avengers are taking over the show tonight because you're here, Scarlet Witch. Falcon, Anthony Mackie is here. Jeremy Renner, Hawkeye, was in that clip right there," he said. "Is there chance I am in the Avengers and I don't know it? Am I an illusion being cast by Loki?"

She asked, "Have you signed any top-secret papers recently?" She then added, "I think I signed a lot of things before I joined."

Stephen humorously lamented that he never gets any information out of the Marvel stars when he speaks to them, and he was hoping that Elizabeth could help. She couldn't.

"This time, they actually decided to not give us scripts," she said. "They gave me my pages and then they explained other things that are happening."

She said she'd be "shocked and surprised" just like anyone else in the movie theater.

"I'll be like, 'Oh, I see! That's what was happening to the world at that time!'" she joked.

MediaPunch/REX/Shutterstock

She's now a full-fledged part of the MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe, as the kids call it), but it wasn't always smooth sailing. Considering she's in a Marvel movie, it's somewhat inexplicable that she admits that she doesn't like adrenaline rushes. During one of her first stunts, they had to stop rolling for a while, but for good reason.

"I couldn't stop laughing the first time they did a pull with me," she said. "I couldn't stop laughing for about 20 minutes straight, because what happened to my stomach was completely uncontrollable."