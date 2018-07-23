Elle MacPherson has long been regarded as one of the most beautiful women on the planet, but she found herself being trolled over the weekend because of one part of her body -- her feet.

On July 21, the 54-year-old woman once known as "The Body" posted an idyllic image to Instagram showing her poolside. The only body part that appeared in the image was her feet. "Peace," she captioned the snap.

Peace. A post shared by Elle Macpherson (@ellemacphersonofficial) on Jul 21, 2018 at 10:32am PDT

It didn't take long for laptop critics to feast on the image and get critical about her toes.

"What is the huge bump on your [left] mid foot??," one person said.

Another said, "What's wrong with her feet?," which promoted the reply, "maybe bone spurs? I assume wearing high heels for years can't be too easy on the feet."

Some people called her feet "creepy" and "ugly."

"Please no more picture of those feet," another said.

Elle, of course, had many people stand in her corner, blasting the haters.

"Years of heels and catwalks. Leave her alone. This woman paved a path!!!!!!!," one person said. A fellow supporter said, "Good for you for being loud and proud of your feet. They are perfectly imperfect!!"

A bewildered fan noted, "Even supermodels can't escape criticism - people on social media are nasty."