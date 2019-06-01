Elton John's songwriter partner of 50 years, Bernie Taupin, always hated one of the singer's biggest hits.

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

While speaking to Page Six, Bernie said the "Don't Go Breaking My Heart," a song Elton sang with Kiki Dee, is hardly his favorite.

"I hated it, and it was the biggest single we had in Europe," he said of the1976 hit, despite having written it. "I just did not like it . . . But Elton [above] always ignores me when I say I don't like a song. He always knows better than me."

Elton, of course, has been a hot commodity with the release of his biopic, "Rocketman."

Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

But, not everyone is excited about the content of the film. On Friday, the filmmakers rebuked a Russian distributor for cutting scenes from the film that depict sex between two men.

"We reject in the strongest possible terms the decision to pander to local laws and censor 'Rocketman' for the Russian market, a move we were unaware of until today," read a statement released Friday. "Paramount Pictures have been brave and bold partners in allowing us to create a film which is a true representation of Elton's extraordinary life, warts and all. That the local distributor has edited out certain scenes, denying the audience the opportunity to see the film as it was intended is a sad reflection of the divided world we still live in and how it can still be so cruelly unaccepting of the love between two people. We believe in building bridges and open dialogue, and will continue to push for the breaking down of barriers until all people are heard equally across the world."

James Veysey/REX/Shutterstock

Russian authorities called it "homosexual propaganda."

Paramount said, "We are incredibly proud of the movie that we made, which is told in the way that Elton John wanted his story to be depicted. We are releasing the film in its entirety around the world regardless of rating, but like all studios, we must adhere to local laws and requirements in certain territories in which the film is being shown."