The actor who infamously played Elliott in the iconic film "E.T." was arrested for driving under the influence in Oregon this week.

TMZ reports that Henry Thomas, who was 10 years old when he starred in the movie, was booked by Tualatin police officers after he was found asleep at the wheel in the middle of an intersection.

According to the report, a fellow motorist alerted authorities to the stopped car. Officers then had to wake Thomas.

The actor, now 48, was eventually booked into the Washington County Jail on suspicion of DUI, although neither he nor his car smelled of booze. However, police claim he was showing other signs of intoxication.

Jail records show that Henry has since been released from custody.

While Henry is most prominently known for his role in 1982's "E.T.," he actually has an impressive film and TV résumé, having starred in "Gangs of New York" and "Legends of the Fall," among others. He most recently had the lead role in Netflix's "The Haunting of Hill House."