Eva Mendes is defending her partner, Ryan Gosling, after an Instagram comment of hers was misconstrued.

On Thursday, the fiercely-private actress came across a social media comment in which the person felt that Ryan was apathetic toward parenthood.

"I mean sometime you seems a struggle single mother and we know that you have a man, but the way you write, I mean, seems that your husband let the hard job to you and he doesn't help you," the commenter said, referring to social media post Eva shared earlier this week.

Eva, who doesn't always respond, felt the need to defend her man, while also thanking the person for the "honest comment."

"I love women. I'm a girls' girl. I love connecting to women. That's mainly why I have this page. So when I say I'm a 'tired mama' and want to connect to other 'tired mamas' it's not about excluding the fathers or other caregivers that do so much. It's just me connecting to other women but in no way does it de-value what papas do," the actress said. "And why I don't talk about Ryan and all the wonderful things he does as a father is because I keep that part private."

Eva, who's been with Ryan for nearly a decade, continued, "I don't want to involve him or how he parents because I don't feel comfortable crossing that boundary that I have set for myself. I feel it's best that I continue to disclose what I'm comfortable with but not involve him or my kids too much. It's not about being cagey or weird, it's just about staying private in a public space. Does that make sense? Hope so. Because this is my honest answer and I really do love connecting to you women."

Many of Eva fans applauded her for the thoughtful post and said they can relate, despite not being in the public eye.

"I choose to keep parts of my life to myself and close family and friends. I admire this," one person wrote.

Eva replied, "Right? I get it. I was like this wayyyy before I became an actress. I was like this when I was little and it came off as 'secretive' but really it's just private. Thanks for getting it."

Eva and Ryan share two daughters, Esmeralda and Amada.