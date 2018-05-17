In the late 90s and early 00s, Eve was on top of the world with a booming music career and an eponymous sitcom. Then suddenly everything stopped, and she didn't know what to do, so she turned to drugs and alcohol.

The singer was on "The Talk" when she was asked about Willow Smith's recent confession that she was cutting herself at the height of her success. Eve said she can kind of relate, but "not in the cutting way."

Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock

"At a time in my life, at a point in my life, I'd gone through … a dark hole," Eve said. "I call it my 'dark hole' period, my dark period… I was out of a toxic relationship, I didn't have the TV show, I didn't have a record deal."

Eve's UPN show was dropped in 2006.

"I was just kinda like, what is happening with my life. So I started drinking, a lot," she said. "I didn't want to deal with my emotions, I didn't have anybody to really talk to. I was even popping Xanax and drinking to numb my pain."

She continued, "And at the time, while I was in it, I didn't see that I was harming myself. I just felt like I was coping but I really wasn't. You know, you think of harming yourself as cutting or something, but drinking and drugs is exactly the same thing."

MediaPunch/REX/Shutterstock

She really hit rock bottom in 2007 when she crashed her Maserati and was arrested on drunk driving charges. She was forced to wear an alcohol-detecting ankle bracelet for 45 days. Initially, she was against wearing it, but she had to, as it was court-ordered.

"Thankfully I did and was able to get healthy," she said. "I prayed myself through it. I finally started figuring out the things that I needed to do to make myself healthy."