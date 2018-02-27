Former "Real Housewives of Orange County" star Alexa Curtin has been charged with possession of paraphernalia after police nabbed her with items allegedly used to smoke heroin.

She was officially charged with possession of controlled substance paraphernalia on Feb. 23.

The Blast reported that Alexa, the daughter of Lynne Curtin, was arrested in September 29, 2017 after Newport Beach Police observed two women in a car who appeared to be doing drugs.

The report states that upon approaching the car, the officer saw "multiple straws and a piece of foil with residue" that later tested positive for heroin.

Both women were arrested on the spot -- Alexa for possession of paraphernalia, and the other woman for possessing medication without a prescription and for possession of stolen property, including IDs and credit cards, The Blast said.

Alexa has had trouble with the law before. She was previously arrested on drug charges in 2016.

There is also an outstanding warrant for Alexa's arrest on vandalism and petty theft charges, which stem from an incident in which she allegedly keyed her boyfriend's car during an argument and then stole his car keys.

She has not yet been formally arrested on the vandalism and petty theft charges.

In 2017, Alexa was also accused of elder abuse.

Lynne Curtin, Alexa's mom, was a full-time member of "Housewives" for two seasons, and Alexa often appeared on the Bravo show during that time.