An obsessed fan showed up at the front door of Ariana Grande's house over the weekend after somehow managing to bypass her security.

According to TMZ, the man made his way to Ariana's property on Saturday afternoon and strode up to her front door before knocking and asking if the singer was there. The property manager who answered the door told the intruder Ariana wasn't home.

Steve Granitz / WireImage

Security soon notified police of the man's presence and he was arrested. During that process, police also allegedly found a love note to Ariana and directions to her home. The 20-something man was later booked for misdemeanor trespassing and felony battery for allegedly spitting on one of the cops during the arrest.

It's unclear how the man was able to skirt security measures on the grounds to get all the way to Ariana's front door.

Police were initially skeptical upon hearing of the incident, as Ariana was the victim of a swatting hoax earlier this month. In that incident, someone called to claim shots were being fired on Ariana's property. At the time, police suspected it was a hoax but responded to make sure.