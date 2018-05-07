How's this for a crazy story about a celebrity-fan interaction: A fan once held William Shatner's underwear hostage in exchange for some autographs.

Even the calm-headed Captain Kirk didn't know what to do about this.

REX/Shutterstock

The legendary actor recalled the skivvy stealing while speaking to Page Six.

"I was in a hotel and entertaining downstairs and when I came back to my room, my underwear was gone," he said. "Somebody had been in my room and stolen my underwear."

William didn't quite know how to handle this, but then the phone in his hotel room started ringing. It was the undergarment caper. She told him that she would only be willing to give him his skivvies back for some signed memorabilia. He actually agreed, albeit reluctantly.

The woman, though, had a slew of memorabilia.

"I'm not going to sign all that," he recalled telling her. "She said, 'Well, sign this' and she opened her [shirt] up, and I ran. I grabbed my underwear and ran."

Steven Senne/AP/REX/Shutterstock

William says he still no idea how the woman got into his hotel room. Considering the woman actually stole his underwear, maybe it's best he doesn't know.