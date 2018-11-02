Farrah Abraham has effectively knocked out her celebrity boxing match scheduled for next week, and she will no longer enter the ring.

Michele Eve Sandberg/REX/Shutterstock

The former "Teen Mom" star is blaming the promoter for allegedly not fulfilling his end of the deal. The promoter, though, is swinging back and says that his team is doing everything that's contractually obliged and added that there will be consequences if Farrah backs out.

Farrah's team told TMZ that the promoter, Damon Feldman, was supposed to set Farrah up with hotel rooms, fight tickets and flights. In fact, Farrah was apparently supposed to get 32 hotel rooms, six plane tickets and a couple dozen fight night tickets, TMZ reported. However, the promoter said he wasn't able to fulfill those numbers.

Farrah is digging in her heels and says she won't fight unless the promoter comes through.

MediaPunch/REX/Shutterstock

The fight, against fellow reality TV star Nicole "Hoopz" Alexander, was set to go down on November 10 in Atlantic City.

TMZ spoke with the promoter and the fight investor, and both said the "fight contract never specified Farrah would get accommodations for friends and family." Further, they allege that Farrah and her team have been making "outlandish demands" over the past week.

Whether this goes down is anyone's guess, but Farrah has certainly mastered the art of promoting a fight.