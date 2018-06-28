Here are three words you never thought you'd ever put together: President Farrah Abraham.

Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images for MTV

While Farrah doesn't seem to have any political aspirations, in a recent interview with reporter Whitney Ullman she said she would like to trade places with Donald Trump for the day.

That, of course, begs the question, what would an Abraham administration look like?

"I think there's so much. I'm not educated fully on how quick I could turn things around or make things better for children and mothers or just women in general," she said, "so I think that would be my cause and I would kind of stay focused on those areas."

SplashNews.com

She also indicated that she wanted to make "safety more strict" and make "systems simpler."

The "Teen Mom" star didn't get specific on how she planned to make all these changed happen, but believes that her ideas could reduce crime.

"It would be enlightening and fun to be president for the day," she said.

Rest assured, the chances of Farrah becoming President of the United States are slim. Then again, few people foresaw Donald Trump as president two years ago...