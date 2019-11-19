Felicity Huffman wants her court-mandated community service program to involve working with female prison inmates, a new report claims.

CJ GUNTHER/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

"Her experience is that these women are left behind," a source told Page Six on Tuesday. "They're abandoned. There's no support for them either in the institution or when they leave the institution, and that broke her heart."

Felicity spent 11 days at FCI Dublin prison for her role in a massive college admissions scandal. While some have claimed the prison is very cushy, leading many to call it "Club Fed," the source said those claims are "totally wrong."

"It's a very dysfunctional environment," the source said.

Dan Steinberg/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

As part of Felicity's guilty plea, the "Desperate Housewives" star was sentenced to prison time, a $30,000 fine and 250 hours of community service. She reportedly began her community service last month. However, on Sept. 16, the actress and her younger daughter, Georgia, were photographed visiting nonprofit The Teen Project, which helps young women who were homeless and victims of sex-trafficking. Felicity, it turns out, has been volunteering there for two years.

"Her younger daughter wants to work in public policy and wants to go to law school one day, so she was very interested in the issue," a family source told Page Six. "I don't know how they came upon the organization, but it's something that she and her daughter wanted to do together."

Bruce/Javiles / BACKGRID

The teens and young women associated with the nonprofit still hold Felicity in high regard, despite her prison sentence.

"She's gotten very close to the young women there," the source said. "The organization is about second chances, and the board and the organization were very supportive about continuing to do the work with Felicity. They had seen her in action for so long there, so they knew this was very authentic."

Even after Felicity finishes her court-mandated community service, she reportedly wants to continue to work with The Teen Project and women's incarceration reentry organizations.

"She really wanted to double up on her community service work anyway, and this is an opportunity for her to continue to do some of that," the source said. "This case really affected her in a big way."