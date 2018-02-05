"Fifty Shades Freed" star Arielle Kebbel is begging the public to help find her missing sister.

The actress took to Instagram to share photos of her 36-year-old sister Julia Kebbel.

"My sister Julia is still missing. Pls read, repost print & distribute," she wrote. "She was last seen Wed night in Silver Lake. Thank you all so much for your support. We are so grateful. #bringjuliahome #juliakebbel #silverlake #echopark #dtla #losfeliz #grifithpark #elysianpark #venice #santamonica #marinadelrey #malibu #vegas."

Arielle, who also starred on "The Vampire Diaries," issued a statement on Feb. 4.

"My family and I are asking for any and all information that may help in our search for my sister, Julia," she said. "We are so grateful and touched by the incredible support we have received from everyone. We are hopeful that she is safe and will not stop looking until she is back home with us."

Julia was last seen walking her chocolate Labrador retriever, Cindy.

Julia has tattoos on both forearms -- a lock and a key on one forearm, and a blue rising Phoenix on the other forearm.

Arielle has also posted multiple photos of her sister and her identifying markers to Instagram.

Anyone with information about Julia can call 911.