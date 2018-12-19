At the time of Avicii's death in the spring, the famed DJ was worth about $25 million. According to a new report, his parents stand to inherit every penny of his fortune.

Citing Swedish legal documents, TMZ said Avicii left no will when he died at the age of 28, meaning this his parents — Anki Liden and Klas Bergling — will get his money. Avicii was also single at the time of his death and had no children.

Gabriel Olsen / GC Images

When he died in April, Avicii, real name Tim Bergling, was worth 231 million Swedish Krone, which is equivalent to about $25.5 million.

"Our beloved Tim was a seeker, a fragile artistic soul searching for answers to existential questions. An over-achieving perfectionist who travelled and worked hard at a pace that led to extreme stress," his family said in a statement following the death. "When he stopped touring, he wanted to find a balance in life to be happy and be able to do what he loved most - music. He really struggled with thoughts about Meaning, Life, Happiness. He could not go on any longer. He wanted to find peace."

MediaPunch/REX/Shutterstock

"Tim was not made for the business machine he found himself in; he was a sensitive guy who loved his fans but shunned the spotlight," the statement continued. "Tim, you will forever be loved and sadly missed. The person you were and your music will keep your memory alive."