A lot of "Housewives" have come and gone from the Bravo franchises, but many of them still hold a place in Andy Cohen's heart, especially the OG's.

Broadimage/Shutterstock

On Thursday night's episode of "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen: @ Home," the Bravo scion was asked who of the former "Real Housewives" he misses the most.

"I'm a very nostalgic guy, so I go way back to the beginning to some — Lauri Peterson, Lauri from OC," Andy, who serves as executive producer of the "Housewives" franchises, said. "I always miss Shereé [Whitfield]. I love Shereé so much. She always makes me very happy."

"And Caroline Manzo," he added. "I always go back to the originals."

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Andy has long spoken about his fondness for many of the "Housewives," past and present. In 2015, he spoke about Bethenny Frankel, who's twice been a main character. Bethenny was so popular and successful that she also had two spinoff shows, which reflects well on Andy, as he has a say in "Housewives" casting.

"It's easier to be friends with her when she's not on [the show] because she's a Housewife now and I don't want to treat her differently than other Housewives. She knows that," he said.

He's also expressed a love of former Vicki Gunvalson while speaking to current New York "Housewife" Sonja Morgan.

"One of my favorites is Vicki because she was the first one and so you know you always have a special connection to your first and I feel like Vicki is still weirdly in this place where she's like 'Oh my God, what the hell am I doing on this show? It's gonna kill me,'" he said. "I just think that, we've seen her go through so much in the last ten years, so I have a special place in my heart."