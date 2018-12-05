Former MTV host Matt Pinfield escaped death after getting hit by a car, reportedly resulting in "major injuries."

Matt is recovering in the hospital.

WireImage

TMZ spoke with the host's rep who claimed that the MTV legend "was hit by a speeding car" on Dec. 3 in Los Angeles. Matt was then immediately taken to the hospital where he was treated for a leg broken in two places and lacerations to his head that required stitches.

"He underwent surgery and is now in stable condition," TMZ notes, adding that this was not a hit and run situation.

Matt is now reportedly awake and will begin physical therapy soon.

Matt was one of the main stars of MTV during the 90s and was the host of many of the network's music shows (yes, back when the network still played music). He was known as a bit of a music encyclopedia, having intricate knowledge of seemingly every band on the network.

He eventually became a vice president of A&R and Artist Development for Columbia Records.