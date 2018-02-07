Former Academy Award nominee Sally Kirkland was taken to a hospital by ambulance on Wednesday after she fell, severely cutting her face.

FayesVision/WENN.com

She is expected to recover fully.

According to TMZ, the actress fell on her knee and face while doing John Fugelsang's show on SiriusXM. (A rep from SiriusXM Radio claims the tumble took place as she left the building following the interview.) The lacerations to her face were "serious," TMZ reported, while also sharing a photo of her on a gurney in the back of an ambulance.

The report originally indicated that Sally would need "a number of stitches," but her rep said that the head gash was too severe, so surgery was required.

Sally, 76, was nominated for an Academy Award for best actress for her work in 1987's "Anna." She won a Golden Globe for that performance.