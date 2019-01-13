French Montana is hardly surprised by the R. Kelly allegations, indicating that the embattled R&B singer was leaving clues in his music for years.

The rapper said R. Kelly openly sang about his sexual prowess when he belted out the words, "My mind's tellin' me no, but my body, my body's tellin' me yes."

Marion Curtis/Starpix/REX/Shutterstock

In speaking to TMZ on Saturday night, French even claimed that R. Kelly, who's being painted as a sexual predator, has the right to enjoy his legacy.

"They don't let nobody have their legendary moments," French said. "They did Michael Jackson like that. They did R. Kelly like that."

Michael Jackson, of course, fought off child molestation accusations until his death in 2009.

"All the greats went down like that," French said. "Let somebody enjoy their legacy. Whatever happened, happened, man."

Law enforcement may not see it that way, as the fallout from Lifetime's "Surviving R. Kelly" has caught the attention of authorities in Georgia.

REX/Shutterstock

Last week, The Blast reported that the R&B star is now the subject of a criminal investigation.

The Blast claimed that an investigation is being conducted into his alleged sexual misconduct with young girls, something that was explored in the scathing six-part documentary. The Lifetime show also looked into claims that the music star has held women as sex slaves.

Mediapunch/REX/Shutterstock

The Fulton County District Attorney has been actively investigating R. Kelly and a Johns Creek, Georgia, mansion where he previously lived, according to multiple media outlets.

One woman has given an account of her experience in the singer's house. Another woman -- an alleged sex slave -- has reportedly been contacted by prosecutors and ordered to come in for questioning.

R. Kelly could be charged with false imprisonment if prosecutors believe he's held women against their will.