French Montana was the target of a home invasion early Tuesday morning, wherein at least two armed men stormed the Los Angeles-area home.

Marion Curtis/Starpix/REX/Shutterstock

TMZ reported on July 31 that French and several other people were home at the time. It's not known yet if there are injuries, but the website noted that no one was hospitalized.

Police told TMZ that they got a call from the rapper's home around 9 AM, and the caller indicated that multiple men broke into the home a few hours earlier.

Law enforcement authorities are still investigating the incident. It's not known what, if anything, was taken from the home.

French's home, which he bought from Selena Gomez, is in a gated community in Calabasas. When Selena owned the home, a stalker was able to approach the home.

Police currently have no suspects.