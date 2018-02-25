Jodie Sweetin has revealed information about her ongoing sobriety amid a contentious custody battle with one of her ex-husbands.

In a Feb. 24 report, The Blast revealed that it has seen documents in which the "Fuller House" actress, 36, lashes out at ex Morty Coyle because he's repeatedly claimed she's no longer sober and is a danger to their daughter, Beatrix, 7. To prove his claims, he wants Jodie to undergo hair follicle tests, but, according to court papers, she believes he's trying to "harass and intimidate" and "embarrass" her.

David Livingston / Getty Images

"I have not had any alcohol in at least eight years, and I have been sober from illegal substances for at least six years," Jodie explained in court papers. "I take my sobriety very seriously and would not do anything to jeopardize my commitment to sobriety."

She also addressed a recent injury that required her to take pain medication. She explained that she broke her ankle "so badly that I had to have surgery in order to permanently have plates and pins support my ankle." But she also insisted that she was "at all times fit to appropriately supervise and care for our daughter while she was in my custody."

Rex USA

According to The Blast, Jodie argues that Morty, her third ex-husband, and second ex-husband Corey Herpin -- with whom she shares daughter Zoie, 9 -- "team up together to obtain as much financial assistance from me as possible."

She said she believes "they are entitled to child support" and wants "to provide them the support required by law. However, I just wish the constant litigation would stop."

Back in October 2017, one of her exes claimed Jodie was making $700,000 a month thanks in large part to her "Fuller House" comeback.

Michael Bezjian / WireImage

After three marriages and a broken engagement, Jodie has moved on with her love life.

On Valentine's Day, she posted a loving message about new boyfriend Mescal Wasilewski. "Find someone who you can share this kind of love with... Someone who doesn't just show you they love you one day a year Who isn't afraid to look silly when they tell you they love you Who doesn't judge you for past mistakes, but who wants to build a better future together Who builds you up and never makes you feel small," she began a lengthy caption that appears alongside a photo collage of them holding hands and kissing.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Mescal is a mental health professional who manages Station213, a New York sober living environment.

Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic

Jodie has long been candid about her drug and alcohol struggles in the wake of her success as a child actress. After wrapping "Full House" as a teen, she started drinking and, over the next few decades, abused meth, ecstasy and crack before finally getting sober.