Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Is "Project Runway" beginning it's swan song after 15 years?

Broadimage/Shutterstock

There is speculation that the Bravo reality TV show will end after next season, as ratings have reportedly fallen. It's also the first time the show failed to get an Emmy nomination in its decade-and-a-half run.

The competition show recently underwent a remodel after favorites Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn left and Karlie Kloss took over as host.

"Karlie signed a two-year deal, so you'll see her on the next season, but it's doubtful that she'll return," a source told Page Six.

A second source said producers love the former Victoria's Secret model.

"Karlie is a delight, but without Heidi and Tim, it just changed the dynamic of everything," according to the insider. "And let's face it, Karlie always has an enormous amount of work."

David Buchan/Variety/Shutterstock

"Project Runway" was first launched in 2004 and has been a darling on the awards circuit, earning Emmy nods for Outstanding Competition Program for 14 years. It's also won Emmys in other categories. This year, however, the show was shut out.

"The ratings have dipped. It will not be a surprise if the show ends after the next season," the first source said. "Not getting an Emmy nomination really says a lot."

However, a Bravo spokesperson is bullish on "Project Runway," saying there is "no truth" to speculation that the show is ending.

"Ratings were strong and grew week after week, and there continues to be major support for the show from the network," the spokesperson said. "We are excited about the next season, which is currently in production, and for many more after that."