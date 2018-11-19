Gabrielle Union is sharing all the deets on her little one!

The "Being Mary Jane" star explained how to pronounce her daughter, Kaavia James Union Wade's, name in an adorable Instagram post.

"Just greazzzy and happy. That is all. @kaaviajames pronounced Kah-Vee-Uh James," Gabrielle captioned the sweet photo of her and her baby.

The former "Bring It On" actress also revealed that little Kaavia already has "102" nicknames, including "Kaav, Kaavi, Kaavi Baby, Kaavi J, Jamie, KJ, Nugget, Nug, Pooters."

"We wanted to include my family in her name so the 'James' is from my uncle James Francis Glass who is also my godfather," Gabby continued. "Union is her middle name. I've waited this long so fo sho I was gonna get in there."

Ari Perilstein / Getty Images

Gabrielle and husband Dwyane Wade, whom she wed in 2014, welcomed their new addition via surrogate on Nov. 7. Days later, she shared that she was exhausted but overjoyed to be a mother after suffering through nine miscarriages.

Kaavia joins older brothers Zion, Zaire and Xavier Wade, from D. Wade's previous relationships. The NBA superstar is also raising his nephew, Dahveon.