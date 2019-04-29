Whoops!

"Game of Thrones" star Isaac Hempstead Wright, who plays Bran aka the Three-Eyed Raven on the hit HBO series, accidentally just let a big secret slip!

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Members of the cast are planning to get together for a reunion later this year following the conclusion of the show's eighth and final season in May. And the 20-year-old actor, who's been on the show since Season 1 debuted in 2011, revealed where they're planning to meet up -- then immediately regretted it.

During an April 29 interview on Sydney's "2DayFM Breakfast with Grant, Ed & Ash," Isaac was asked about the shows' stars potentially getting back together after wrapping last year.

"That's so funny that you mention that because they were literally talking about taking a trip to Ibiza later this year," Isaac said, according to Daily Mail Australia and the Evening Standard.

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

"Well, are you going to go?" radio host Ash asked Isaac.

Realizing he'd spilled the beans, Isaac replied, "I don't know, maybe. I shouldn't have said that out loud now -- what an idiot. Everyone's going to turn up now."

He could be right: Ibiza, a Spanish island in the Mediterranean, isn't that big -- it's about 10 times the size of Manhattan and has a population of about 150,000. It's also a popular party tourist destination, especially for Brits.

(Fun fact: Isaac's former "Game of Thrones" co-star, Richard Madden aka Robb Stark, starred in the 2018 Netflix rom-com "Ibiza." In the movie, the former King in the North plays a famous DJ who falls for an American during a wild weekend of excess.)

Hbo/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock

A month before he dropped the unintentional reunion spoiler, Isaac made headlines when he revealed to Esquire UK that overwhelming attention from "GoT" fans on campus led him to drop out of Birmingham University last year.

"My address got published. I couldn't walk out of my halls without having to take a selfie. Eventually, I got assigned a campus police officer," he revealed in the interview. "There were so many tweets. And because your email is public domain, I got, like, billions of emails from people going: 'Hi, Three-Eyed Raven!' I was just trying to find out where my next lecture was."

Continued the actor of his "GoT" fame, "It made it quite difficult to make friends. I don't think I'll ever be able to have a normal university experience, which is kind of sad. I couldn't relax and go out and have a drink or get drunk or whatever, because if I did someone would be like, 'I saw Bran and he was all [messed] up.' My ex-girlfriend came up to visit and we just sat in my room for a week."

Michael Buckner/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

Later on the April 29 Sydney radio show and podcast, Daily Mail Australia reported, Isaac revealed the identity of his best friend from the "GoT" cast: Dean-Charles Chapman, who played Tommen Baratheon.

"My sort of fellow person who fell out of a window," Isaac quipped. (Bran was paralyzed when Jaime Lannister pushed him out of a window during Season 1; Tommen committed suicide by jumping out a window in the Red Keep during Season 6.)

"He's literally my best friend -- I talk to him every day," Isaac said of Dean-Charles, with whom he often FaceTimes. "We just sit there. We don't even say anything to each other half the time. We just have each other there, it's so funny."