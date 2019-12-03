Gayle King is showing it off in the sunshine!

While in Mexico, the CBS anchor took to Instagram to show off a few images from her sun-kissed family vacation, including several that showed off her "cottage cheese thighs."

MJ Photos/WWD/Shutterstock

"Tradition continues ! Photo shoot w/Fav niece @mknzschwb in Mexico!," she captioned a series of pics of herself and her niece. "Swipe left for celebration of cellulite cottage cheese thighs...happy to report no photoshopping allowed!"

Both Gayle, who turns 65 this month, and her niece pose in nearly identical positions. In one of Gayle's images, she dons a rainbow swimsuit. In another, she wears an aqua one-piece with ruffles in the front.

Model Ashley Graham couldn't contain her excitement, writing, "You look gorgeous, Gayle!"

Last year, Gayle explained the rules of the dueling photo shoot she and her niece take part in.

"She picks the pose & I play along .. fav daughter & fav son do not approve. And refused to come .i say Life is short have fun! she's 22 ..I'm 63.," she said last year.

Clearly there's no raining on Gayle's parade!