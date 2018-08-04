George Michael's boyfriend, Fadi Fawaz, took to social media to express his anger at being left out of the will, tweeting, "George I hate you."

Martin Karius/REX/Shutterstock

After it was revealed that the pop superstar had left nothing in his will to Fadi, the tweets began.

Not long after the first tweet, Fadi repeated claims that Michael had taken his own life, writing, "How can I be disappointed with someone ended their own life" and "If anyone can do that to themself (sic), they can do worse things to others."

This rant comes on the heels of email reportedly seen by The Sun, where Fadi claimed that Michael committed suicide, saying that "it took five attempts."

Facundo Arrizabalaga/REX/Shutterstock

The rant kept going with an enigmatic post: "Your power proved to me you could make a Town not react to loud noise at odd hours. Your power proved to me you could turn friends, family and strangers into liars, cowards and very much inhuman and yet this mega power can't make or keep someone KIND or LOVING."

Fadi added: "And I cannot wait to prove that to you. With all my hate."

It was revealed last week by Michael's cousin, Andros Georgiou, 55, that his money had been left to his sisters, staff and charities—former beau Kenny Goss also was snubbed.

Richard Young/REX/Shutterstock

Beneficiaries include housekeepers from his North London home and one from Goring, Oxfordshire, the place in which Michael was found deceased on Christmas Day 2016, he was 53.

Andros, a childhood friend of the iconic singer, explained that most of the multimillion dollar fortune goes to his sisters Yioda, 58, and Melanie, 56, as well as charities.

He added that Michael's estate is ready to sell off the properties, including one in Regent's Park, London.

Getty Images

"People who worked for George and were loyal to him will be getting small amounts," Andros said.

The "Carless Whisper" crooner's lover Fadi, 45, who received regular money from Michael, and discovered his body, still lives in his $6,500,515 home, as well is contesting being kept out of the will.

Andros added: "Fadi is threatening to go all the way to High Court but I think the estate will have to settle with him. He's been offered $650,050 and I think the estate should pay a couple of million to get rid of him."