Nineteen months after pop star George Michael's death, his last wishes are finally being honored.

According to the music legend's cousin, Andros Georgiou, the executors of George's estate have written to the people and organizations who are being provided for in the former Wham! singer's will, The Sun reports.

Facundo Arrizabalaga/REX/Shutterstock

Andros tells The Sun that George did not leave anything to Fadi Fawaz, his on-off partner since 2012. Fadi discovered George dead in bed in the singer's home in the English village of Goring in Oxfordshire on Christmas Day 2016. Authorities later confirmed George, 53, died from dilated cardiomyopathy with myocarditis and fatty liver.

Further, claims Andros, Fadi is challenging the will, which leaves George's vast fortune -- which has been estimated at approximately $137 million -- to charities, sisters Yioda and Melanie, plus some members of his staff. "People who worked for George and were loyal to him will be getting small amounts," his cousin told The Sun, which reports that housekeepers who worked at the music star's North London and Goring homes are among those mentioned.

Martin Karius/REX/Shutterstock

Andros tells The Sun that Fadi, who received regular money from George while the pop star was alive and has not yet moved out of the late singer's home in London's Regent's Park, is in the process of contesting his exclusion from the will.

"Fadi is threatening to go all the way to High Court, but I think the estate will have to settle with him," Andros explained to the UK newspaper. "He's been offered £500,000 [about $655,000] and I think the estate should pay a couple of million to get rid of him."

Richard Young/REX/Shutterstock

George's former partner of 13 years, Kenny Goss, is also reportedly contesting his exclusion from the will, though his issue is said to be related to funding the Goss-Michael Foundation, the non-profit Dallas art gallery featuring British art collections that he and the singer founded in 2007.

The Sun also reports that George's estate is eager to sell his three homes.