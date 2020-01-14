"Glee" star Dot Jones underwent emergency heart surgery recently after experiencing a burning sensation in her chest.

The procedure ended up saving her life.

Broadimage/Shutterstock

In a plot twist, the doctor who saved Dot's life is the same one who saved her wife Bridgett's life in 2017 after suffering a stroke.

TMZ said the actress saw multiple doctors in December after experiencing the burning feeling while walking, and she was ultimately diagnosed with bronchial spasms and asthma. However, Dot's condition grew worse just after the new year, prompting Bridgett to rush her to the hospital.

The heroic doctor eventually discovered that Dot suffered a widowmaker heart attack, which are typically fatal. In fact, one of her arteries was 99 percent blocked, TMZ said.

Dot is now home after doctor's surgically placed a stent in Dot's heart.

The 56-year-old actress shared images of her heart on Instagram, one of which shows the blockage.

"I am beyond lucky and truly blessed to be here," Dot wrote on Instagram.