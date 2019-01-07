Chrissy Metz and Alison Brie made headlines at the 2019 Golden Globes on Jan. 6 for all the wrong reasons -- and now, a pre-show host is coming to her defense.

Matt Sayles/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Multiple outlets reported that during the Golden Globes Facebook Live pre-show, the "This Is Us" star was caught calling "GLOW" star Alison a "bi---" on a hot mic after an interview.

Chrissy was asked to help introduce Alison, who was on the other side of the carpet, and when the camera panned to Alison with Chrissy's audio still live, Chrissy -- or perhaps someone else -- could be heard saying what sounded to many like, "She's such a bi---." (Page Six has video and audio.)

Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock

Now pre-show host AJ Gibson has spoken out about what he thinks happened, telling Page Six in an email, "I was standing on stage with Chrissy and thought she called Alison a babe," he explained. "Chrissy is one of the kindest women in Hollywood and is so supportive of other talented women. If she did happen to use the 'other' word, I promise it was 1,000 percent a joke."

Variety spoke to Chrissy at a Golden Globes afterparty, where she said she didn't use either b-word to describe Alison -- with whom she posed for a photo at the 2018 SAG Awards. The implication is that some unknown person was caught on tape, sparking the hot mic drama.

"I don't talk about people like that," Chrissy told Variety. "I just don't. It really gutted me for the first half of the show but then I messaged Alison." Alison then emailed Chrissy back, allegedly telling her, "It's all good. I know you. It's just a rumor."

Matt Baron/BEI/REX/Shutterstock

Earlier that night, Chrissy took to Twitter to insist the story was false, writing, "It's terribly unfortunate anyone would think much less run a story that was completely fabricated! I adore Alison and would never say a bad word about her, or anyone! I sure hope she knows my heart."

Inside the Golden Globes at the Beverly Hilton hotel, People magazine also spoke to Chrissy, who said she was shaken by the whole incident. "I'm so distraught and upset," Chrissy told the magazine. "I don't speak about anyone like that I don't speak like that. I love Alison, I follow her. When I was walking up they said, 'Do you know Alison,' and I said, 'Oh boy, do I.' I love her."

Chrissy's rep also weighed in, telling People, "Chrissy never said that. She would never say that about anybody. She's a huge fan and friend of Alison Brie. Chrissy has nothing but admiration and respect for Alison and, frankly, every fellow actor who must wade through this much-too-common attempt to create a feud among colleagues."

@alisonbrie / Instagram

Alison took to social media to respond to the controversy too. "Nothing but love for @chrissymetz!!" she wrote on her Instagram Story alongside a photo of herself and the NBC actress. "Rumors can't keep us down!"