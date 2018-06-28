Guy Fieri knows a thing or two about scarfing down food, but he experimented with a different type of jaws this week.

The "Food Network" star revealed on Instagram that, as part of the 30th Anniversary for "Shark Week," he's swimming with sharks in the Bahamas without the protection of a cage.

Getty Images for Churchill Downs

"Gettin' ready to dive with sharks... with no cage #sharkweek," he captioned a series of images and videos from the ocean.

In a video of the father-son duo boating, the "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" host said, "So Hunter and I are out here in the middle of the Bahamas. Just got certified to dive. Now we're going to dive with some sharks. No cage."

Guy and Hunter's shark adventures will be a part of his "Guy Fieri's Feeding Frenzy" show, which will air during Shark Week next month.

"Like everyone else, I'm a big time SHARK WEEK fan so to be able to hit the Bahamas with my son, Hunter, and get in on the action was an amazing experience," the mayor of "Flavortown" said in a statement. "Checkin' out some killer local joints and then tryin' not to become a shark's lunch... now that's a good time!"

On the show, Guy and Hunter traveling around islands experiencing local cuisine and learning about feeding habits of the resident shark population.