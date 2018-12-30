Gwen Stefani sure feels lucky with Blake Shelton around.

Before her show in Las Vegas on Saturday night, the "Holla Back Girl" singer headed into the Planet Hollywood casino to play the slot machine dedicated to her beau.

"I'm headed over to Blake's slot machine to check it out. He has his own slot machine," the proud girlfriend said while recording a video for her Instagram Story. Upon seeing it, she excitedly proclaimed, "Oh my God, there it is. Woah! That's my boyfriend. Wow. Woah. Blakey, look what you did."

Gwen, 49, then proceeded to play the slot machine as a crowd of onlookers gathered around.

"Everyone's watching me play the Blake slot machine. It's really awkward and funny," she said in another video before winning 50 cents on a spin. "I really got a crowd here."

After the quick gambling adventure, Gwen panned up to the slot machine while leaving. "Bye Blakey," she said, "I love you."

She later said the experience of playing her boyfriend's slot machine was "amazing."

KCR/REX/Shutterstock

Surprisingly, Blake wasn't there. The country superstar is essentially a fixture at Gwen's "Just A Girl" residency show at Planet Hollywood.

Back in July, he tweeted, "So far @gwenstefani has performed 3 shows in Las Vegas. I have been to 3... #stalker."